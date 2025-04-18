Local libraries brace for possible program, service cuts

KRIS HARRELL | Contributor

Local public libraries are bracing for possible cuts to programs and services, as the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (IMLS) elimination is felt across the state and country.

On March 14, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the elimination of non-statutory functions and reduction of statutory functions in seven governmental entities, including the IMLS. The IMLS is a federal agency that supports libraries, archives and museums across the United States. Following the executive order, the agency’s nearly 70-person staff were placed on administrative leave and approval of federal grants was halted. The status of previously approved grants, including funds for Florida libraries through the Grants to States program, remains unclear.

For both Holmes County and Washington County public libraries, the possible loss of funds could halt programs and services that local library visitors and staff rely on throughout the year.

“[I feel] sad because I love being able to help, support and be an important part of the people here,” said Becky Marsh, director of the Holmes County Public Library. “It would be sad to know we may be set back in time by what we could no longer offer.

“If these funds are lost, and our state library loses their assistance, then the assistance the state library funds and the items that they fund for each individual library in the state of Florida is really going to [be] hurt, because we can’t give to the community what we do now without those funds.”

In Washington County, Library Director Renae Rountree said her team’s concern grew after an email from the Panhandle Library Access Network (PLAN) reached them.

“They were really the first thing we noticed [that] there was a problem; they depend on federal dollars to provide continuing education like webinars, classes, face-to-face training,” Rountree said. “Since they don’t know [if] they’re going to get any funding this year, they’ve immediately postponed all of their trainings, because they can’t operate without funding.”

The summer reading programs for both counties may be scaled back significantly. The Holmes County Public Library’s summer programming—run through the Florida Library Youth Program (FLYP)—draws around 60 to 80 children per program from June to August. According to Marsh, it’s one of the biggest events the library holds each year.

“That’s going to be one of the main things that’s really going to be noticed by our community, because that’s where we put most of those funds at,” Marsh said. “During the summer it’s going to be hard not to offer these programs to anybody, but that’s one thing that this helps pay for.”

Washington County’s reading program, which is partially funded through the state using IMLS dollars, would also be impacted. If those funds were cut, Rountree said the program would have to be reduced.

Additionally, both libraries stand to lose access to grants through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), which help provide service upgrades and programs focused on online career support, education, and literacy. The Washington County Public Library has used these competitive grants in the past to provide Wonder Books, Launchpad educational tablets, and large print books for elderly patrons.

“The fact that this money could possibly go away, and it’s just not there anymore is a little bit frightening for us because there’s certain things we can’t afford to purchase,” Rountree said. “With what we currently have… there’s wear and tear on books and the kids’ tablets and what eventually would happen would be I would cease to have them because I wouldn’t be able to afford to replace them.”

Interlibrary loan services are another area at risk. Holmes County would lose access to FLIN ShareIt, a statewide interlibrary loan system that allows smaller libraries to borrow materials from larger and academic institutions.

“It gives the libraries the opportunity to work together and share resources, which makes us more efficient,” Marsh said. “We get information, items, books, resources from larger libraries, university, college libraries, other county libraries throughout the state of Florida.”

In Washington County, similar services—including interlibrary loans and access to the Florida Electronic Library, a resource of 48 databases—could be reduced or cut entirely.

“For us there are a lot of trickle-down effects… if we were to lose all of those resources then it would be bad,” Rountree said. “I hate to say everything, but almost everything would be impacted.”

Both directors emphasized that public support will be crucial moving forward.

“If they really love their local library, they need to write or call or email their congressman and let them know IMLS is an important part of the library,” Rountree said. “It really is a trickle-down effect.”