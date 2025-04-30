Proposed funding cuts could potentially cut Head Start

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Tri County Head Start is joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the potential impact of funding cuts proposed in President Donald Trump’s latest budget plan. Local administrators and parents are sounding the alarm, fearing the program could face deep reductions—or be eliminated entirely—through executive action designed to bypass Congress.

These concerns come despite the U.S. Senate’s proposed fiscal year 2025 budget, which includes a $700 million increase in Head Start funding. In contrast, the funding bill passed by Congress on March 14 proposes a $750 million cut, according to the National Head Start Association (NHSA), the leading advocacy group for the program.

Head Start, launched in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “War on Poverty,” provides early childhood education, health services, and meals to low-income children. The Tri County Head Start serves 125 Head Start and 40 Early Head Start children across Washington, Holmes, and Walton counties.

Kayla Graham, Family Services Coordinator for Tri County Head Start, emphasized the program’s significance in rural communities like Westville. “Having Head Start in our rural community has been life-changing for families,” said Graham. “We are an educational institution and strive to make children feel successful and loved.”

Graham warned that funding cuts would have consequences. “We are a low-income community. If they were to cut the funding for Head Start, about 800,000 children would lose a place where they receive food, love, and care—not including 270,000 employees who would lose their jobs.”

Tri County Head Start Director Kim Gillis highlighted the urgency of the issue, noting that five regional offices have already closed due to stalled funding. The National Head Start Association (NHSA) echoes the concerns. “When funding stalls and doors close, our communities feel it,” NHSA said in a statement: “Head Start families are being left in limbo – and that’s not okay. Our children need us to raise our voices – now.”

The Tri County Head Start is encouraging community members to get involved by signing a petition, writing letters to Congress, and urging President Trump to reconsider the proposed cuts. The organization also welcomes community partnerships and invites local residents to visit their classrooms and see what they have to provide for children in the community. Head Start accepts applications year-round for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old in Washington, Holmes, and Walton counties.

Community members seeking to support the Head Start Program’s mission can sign the petition at nhsa.org.