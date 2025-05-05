Mon. May 5th, 2025
Three CHS seniors commit

By Hannah Collins May 5, 2025 0 Comments
All three students are pictured signing after each gave a speech about their upcoming college journeys. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Three students signed letters of intent Friday, May 2, to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Kinsleigh Hunter will join the basketball program at Tallahassee State College. Mia Wilson has committed to play volleyball at the University of Mobile, and Abigail Everson will play volleyball for the Baptist University of Florida.

The signings mark the next step in each athlete’s academic and athletic journey following graduation.

Abigail Everson will play volleyball for the Baptist University of Florida. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]
Kinsleigh Hunter will join the basketball program at Tallahassee State College. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]
Mia Wilson has committed to play volleyball at the University of Mobile. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

By Hannah Collins

