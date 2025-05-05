Three CHS seniors commit

All three students are pictured signing after each gave a speech about their upcoming college journeys. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Three students signed letters of intent Friday, May 2, to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Kinsleigh Hunter will join the basketball program at Tallahassee State College. Mia Wilson has committed to play volleyball at the University of Mobile, and Abigail Everson will play volleyball for the Baptist University of Florida.

The signings mark the next step in each athlete’s academic and athletic journey following graduation.

