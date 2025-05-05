Mon. May 5th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against scam

By Staff Report May 5, 2025 0 Comments

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning residents about a scam involving individuals posing as representatives from the Washington County Planning Department. The scammers are reportedly requesting payments related to Planning and Zoning via email.

According to the WCSO, the Planning Department will never ask for wired funds through email communication.

WCSO emphasized in their release, May 5, for the public to stay vigilant and spread the word. Anyone with information about the scam or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111, or provide anonymous tips at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or [email protected].

#crime #Scam #WCN #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Education Top Stories

Three CHS seniors commit

Hannah Collins May 5, 2025
Education Government Top Stories

Proposed funding cuts could potentially cut Head Start

Hannah Collins Apr 30, 2025
Top Stories

Judge dismisses  2022 whistleblower lawsuit against Washington County by Washington County Commissioner Wesley Griffin

Staff Report Apr 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against scam

Education Top Stories

Three CHS seniors commit

Education Government Top Stories

Proposed funding cuts could potentially cut Head Start

Government

TDCs and tourism promotion funding eliminated by House bills 

Crime Top Stories

WCSO seeks public’s assistance in locating suspect following violent attack