WCSO warns against scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning residents about a scam involving individuals posing as representatives from the Washington County Planning Department. The scammers are reportedly requesting payments related to Planning and Zoning via email.

According to the WCSO, the Planning Department will never ask for wired funds through email communication.

WCSO emphasized in their release, May 5, for the public to stay vigilant and spread the word. Anyone with information about the scam or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111, or provide anonymous tips at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or [email protected].