Vernon City Council holds workshop discussing policy and operations

Vernon City Council met Monday, May 4, for a workshop to review personnel policies, council procedures, and ordinance updates. No formal action was taken during the workshop, but several items are expected to return for consideration at the next regular meeting.

Council members discussed proposed revisions to the city’s personnel policy and hiring process, including the balance of authority between the mayor and council in employment decisions, and potential updates to job applications, such as expanded background check requirements and additional applicant disclosures.

The council also addressed staffing needs, including the possible use of temporary or contract workers to assist with water meter reading and maintenance due to current staffing shortages.

Animal control ordinances were reviewed, with discussion focused on lowering initial fines for violations and exploring options to reduce costs, including establishing a local impound option to reduce costs and a potential low-cost rabies vaccination and registration event for Vernon residents.

City Clerk Candice Hodges noted that a grant application has been submitted to fund a comprehensive review and update of the city’s charter and ordinances, which could streamline outdated regulations if awarded.

Additional discussion included council meeting attendance expectations, the city’s emergency text notification system, and infrastructure maintenance needs.

Vernon City Council will meet again on Monday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting.