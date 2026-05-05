DeSantis signs new Congressional district map

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a new congressional map — drawn by his staff and passed by the Legislature last week — that could help Republicans retain control of the U.S. House.

“Signed, sealed, and delivered,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

The new map makes significant changes to 21 of Florida’s 28 congressional districts, a shift that could flip four seats from Democrats to Republicans.

Republicans currently hold a 217-212 advantage in the U.S. House, with one independent member and five vacant seats.

President Donald Trump last year urged GOP-led states to redraw congressional maps to favor Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Texas was the first state to do so, while Democratic-led states such as California have pursued their own redraws, setting off a nationwide redistricting battle.

Democrats in Florida criticized the move, calling it a violation of the state’s anti-gerrymandering Fair Districts laws.

“We will not back down and allow Ron DeSantis to violate Florida’s Constitution,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried posted on X. “These are unconstitutional and violate Florida’s 2010 Fair District Amendment. The fight has just begun.”

Voters approved the Fair Districts amendment in 2010, prohibiting districts from being drawn to favor or disfavor political parties or incumbents.

However, DeSantis’ general counsel argued in a memo to lawmakers that the amendment is partially unenforceable following a Florida Supreme Court ruling that struck down provisions related to minority representation but left other parts intact.

Within hours of the bill becoming law, the Equal Ground Education Fund and more than a dozen Florida voters filed a lawsuit in Leon County Circuit Court challenging the map.

The group alleges the plan violates the Fair Districts amendment.

“This map is not just flawed, it is a deliberate and unconstitutional attempt to manipulate our electoral system for partisan gain,” Equal Ground Executive Director Genesis Robinson said in a statement.

The timeline for legal challenges is tight. Qualifying for U.S. House races begins at noon June 8 and ends at noon June 12.

DeSantis has pointed to Florida’s population growth since the 2020 Census and what he described as errors that resulted in the state receiving only one additional congressional seat instead of two as justification for the redraw. Florida has not conducted a mid-decade redistricting in recent history without a court order.

Another factor was a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Louisiana redistricting case. The ruling, issued as lawmakers debated the map, limited the use of the Voting Rights Act in drawing districts to ensure minority representation.

DeSantis had previously cited District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, as an example of racial gerrymandering. Under the new map, District 20 is entirely within Broward County.