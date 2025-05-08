Washington County Christian School holds Career Day

The Washington County Sheriffs Office visited Washington County Christian School for Career Day, May 1. Sheriff Kevin Crews with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office visited the Washington County Christian School for Career Day, May 1. [CONTRIBUTED] WCSO Community Outreach Coordinator, Justin Taylor, handed out prizes and gave the students an opportunity to get up close with a WCSO drone. [CONTRIBUTED] Students had an opportunity to explore a Chipley Fire Rescue fire truck at their Career Day, May 1. [CONTRIBUTED] Students had an opportunity to explore the WCSO SWAT fire truck at their Career Day, May 1. [CONTRIBUTED] #CFR #Community #education #WCCS #WCN #WCSO Post navigation WCSO warns against scam Mongoven moves along