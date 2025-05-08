Mongoven moves along

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

A restorative project started on the Mongoven Building/First National Bank in Chipley is progressing as it moves along in Phase 2 of its restoration.

Brent Melvin of Melvin Engineering, addressed City Council about its progress and some additional needs the historic building has at their May 6 meeting. According to Melvin, the top portion of the shared wall with the Dunn Building will require additional support. Melvin explained that the initial design included stabilization of the middle wall, but they soon discovered as they were constructing, more support would be needed due to the building’s historic condition. City Administrator, Patrice Tanner, read the change order from Arris General Contractors and stated that the change would cost $48,407.08.

The City Council approved the change order 5-0 to support the further progression to this restorative project for the Mongoven Building.