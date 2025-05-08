Thu. May 8th, 2025
Local News Top Stories

Mongoven moves along

By Hannah Collins May 8, 2025 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

A restorative project started on the Mongoven Building/First National Bank in Chipley is progressing as it moves along in Phase 2 of its restoration. 

Brent Melvin of Melvin Engineering, addressed City Council about its progress and some additional needs the historic building has at their May 6 meeting. According to Melvin, the top portion of the shared wall with the Dunn Building will require additional support. Melvin explained that the initial design included stabilization of the middle wall, but they soon discovered as they were constructing, more support would be needed due to the building’s historic condition. City Administrator, Patrice Tanner, read the change order from Arris General Contractors and stated that the change would cost $48,407.08.

The City Council approved the change order 5-0 to support the further progression to this restorative project for the Mongoven Building. 

#Chipley #Mongoven #WCN

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Education Top Stories

Washington County Christian School holds Career Day

Hannah Collins May 8, 2025
Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against scam

Staff Report May 5, 2025
Education Top Stories

Three CHS seniors commit

Hannah Collins May 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News Top Stories

Mongoven moves along

Education Top Stories

Washington County Christian School holds Career Day

Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against scam

Education Top Stories

Three CHS seniors commit

Education Government Top Stories

Proposed funding cuts could potentially cut Head Start