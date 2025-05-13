Chipley PD urges drivers to ‘buckle up’ for Click It or Ticket Campaign

With Memorial Day approaching, the Chipley Police Department is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to promote seat belt use through a public safety initiative running from May 19 to June 1, 2025. The campaign aims to raise awareness that seat belt use is both a legal requirement and a key factor in vehicle safety.

“Wearing a seat belt can help reduce the severity of injuries in a crash,” Chipley Police Department Police Chief Mike Richter stated “As a police department, we regularly respond to traffic incidents, and this campaign is part of our broader effort to encourage safe driving practices. Law enforcement agencies across Florida are participating to remind the public about the importance of seat belt use.”

In 2023, the national daytime seat belt use rate was 91.9%, according to NHTSA. However, the remaining 8.1% of vehicle occupants who did not use seat belts face a higher risk of injury or death in the event of a crash. During the campaign, Chipley officers will increase visibility and enforcement of seat belt laws in support of the initiative’s goals.

The campaign also highlights nighttime safety, as data from NHTSA show that a higher percentage of unrestrained fatalities occur after dark. Additionally, statistics from 2021 indicate a gender disparity in seat belt use, with 54% of males and 42% of females killed in crashes not wearing seat belts. These figures are being used to inform outreach and education efforts.

“This campaign is intended to support public safety,” Richter added. “We encourage everyone to remind others to use seat belts, whether they’re driving or riding as a passenger. Promoting consistent seat belt use is one of many steps toward reducing injuries on the road.”

The Chipley Police Department invites residents to take part in the initiative by discussing seat belt use with friends and family and encouraging safe habits. The department emphasizes that seat belt use should be a regular practice for all trips, regardless of distance