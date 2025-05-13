Wed. May 14th, 2025
‘Escape’ from WCPL 

The Washington County Public Library in Chipley, held its first 1920s-themed escape room titled “A Little Party Never Killed Anyone – Or Did It?”, on May 6. The event is scheduled to take place on three more dates in May: Thursday, May 8; Monday, May 12; and Wednesday, May 14. Hourly sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on each date.

The escape room is intended for adults ages 18 and older. Groups of four to six people may participate per session. Registration is required in advance and can be completed in person at the Chipley Branch or by calling 850-638-1314.

There is no cost to attend. The event will be held at the Washington County Public Library – Chipley Branch, located at 1444 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428. Additional details can be found at www.wcplfl.com.

Costumes are optional and may reflect the event’s 1920s theme.

