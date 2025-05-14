City of Chipley proclaims Garden Week

The City of Chipley proclaimed Jun 1-7 as Garden Week at their May 13 meeting. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

The City of Chipley, in partnership with the Chipley Garden Club and the National Garden Club, has designated the week of June 1–7, 2025, as National Garden Week. A variety of community events are scheduled throughout the week to highlight gardening, environmental awareness, and local engagement.

To kick off the week and in recognition of Memorial Day, members of the Chipley Garden Club will be placing Monarch spinners and U.S. flags in planters throughout downtown. Residents and visitors are invited to explore the area and see how many they can spot.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 3 | 10:30–11:30 AM

Club members will visit the Washington County Council on Aging to make tiny terrariums with clients. Individuals aged 60 and older are welcome to join the activity.

Wednesday, June 4 | 10:00 AM–1:00 PM

Children’s educational activities will be held in the Chipley Library conference room. Planned activities include tiny terrarium making, floral crafts, and learning about herbs, recycling, wildflowers, pollinators, and birds. These activities are free of charge and open to the public.

Friday, June 6 | 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

“Chalk It Up to Flowers” will take place on the sidewalks outside the Washington County Historical Society. Participants of all ages are invited to create sidewalk art inspired by flowers, gardens, birds, and butterflies. Free chalk will be available, and themed photo backdrops will be set up for visitors.

Residents are encouraged to take part in National Garden Week by engaging in gardening and nature-based activities. Suggested ways to participate include planting flowers or trees, visiting the Chipley Farmers Market, refreshing home landscapes, observing “no mow” zones to support pollinators, or enjoying local green spaces such as Falling Waters State Park.