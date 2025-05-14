WCSB recognizes staff, students, and community 

Pictured from left to right are Laurie Simmons, Corissa Peterson, Hayden Simmons, Kaylee Ward, Abigail Ellis, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

At its recent meeting, the Washington County School Board recognized several students, staff members, and a local official for their involvement in school-related activities and community support.

Coach Olivia Brock recognized Vernon High School student Corissa Peterson for placing 7th at the Track & Field State Championship held on May 10. The board acknowledged her athletic achievement and the support provided by her coach throughout the season.

Pictured from left to right are Superintendent Thomas Register, Carissa Peterson, and Coach Ollivia Brock. [CONTRIBUTED]

Ms. Laurie Simmons recognized four VHS students—Corissa Peterson, Hayden Simmons, Kaylee Ward, and Abigail Ellis—who participated in “Cook Around the World,” a hands-on culinary learning experience at Epcot. While the team did not place in the top ten, the program was noted as a valuable educational opportunity. The students have been invited to return for a future session.

In recognition of School Lunch Hero Day on May 2, Director Jiranda White and SFE General Manager Diane McLendon acknowledged the district’s foodservice workers. The board recognized the staff for their commitment to serving students throughout the Washington County School District.

Pictured are Director Jiranda White and SFE General Manager Diane McLendon with food services workers for the school district. [CONTRIBUTED]



The board also presented a proclamation to Mayor Tracy Andrews in appreciation of her support for district schools. Board members highlighted her ongoing collaboration with the district and noted the continuing partnership with Florida Power & Light.

Pictured left to right in the top row are Cindy Johnson Brown, Will “Tonka” Taylor, Dr. Lou Cleveland, and Cheryl Williams. Pictured left to right on the bottom row are Milton L. Brown, Mayor Tracy Andrew, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]