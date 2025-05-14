City of Chipley proclaims Public Works Week

The City of Chipley recognized their public works employees at their recent meeting May 13. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

The City of Chipley proclaimed May 18-24 as Public Works Week at their recent meeting May 13. Public works services aim to support essential infrastructure, including roads, parks, water systems, sewage, and general maintenance. These services are part of daily operations in communities and contribute to the functioning of public systems.

Public Works Week aims to raise awareness about the role of these services and the people who provide them.

The 65th Annual National Public Works Week will be observed from May 18 to 24.