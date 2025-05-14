Washington County 4-H hosts Florida 4-H public speaking contest

The Florida 4-H Public Speaking Contest is a long-standing tradition in Washington County. Since the early 90’s, Washington County 4-H has collaborated with teachers to deliver this program designed to cultivate communication skills, confidence, and leadership among young participants. Open to students in grades 4 through 6, the contest provides an opportunity for youth to research, write, and deliver original speeches on topics of their choice.

4th grade winners were: 1st place-Avery Holt, 2nd place-Aubrey Mauldin, and 3rd place Evan Solomon. [CONTRIBUTED]

Students compete in their classrooms then advance to their grade level contests. From there, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners advance to the county contest. Participants are judged on content, organization, delivery, and overall effectiveness.

5th grade winners were: 1st place-Colton Webb, 2nd place-Kathryn Sewell, and 3rd place-Aviellle Brock. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Florida 4-H Public Speaking Contest has a long-standing tradition of fostering educational growth. By engaging in the process of speech preparation and delivery, students enhance their research abilities, organizational skills, and verbal communication. These competencies are essential for academic success and future career opportunities. The program emphasizes the development of public speaking skills, critical thinking, and self-confidence.

6th grade winners were: 1st place-Kaylee Hawkins, 2nd place-Hyacinth Jamito, and 3rd place-Maddie Ingle. [CONTRIBUTED]

Participants are recognized for their efforts at various levels of the competition. Awards and certificates are presented to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the students. This recognition serves to motivate continued participation and personal growth.