WCSO arrest PCB man on felony charges 

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies disarm a Panama City Beach man who allegedly threatened to shoot a victim with a handgun.

According to the WCSO, at approximately 12 a.m. this morning, WCSO Telecommunications Center received a call in reference to a disturbance. Deputies arrive on scene and claim to have found the victim visibly distraught, stating the subject was in her trailer with a handgun and threatening to shoot her. The subject, later identified as 60 year old Joseph Anthony Kowalski allegedly came from behind the trailer with a gun in hand.

According to deputies, after verbal commands to drop the firearm, the subject complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim stated she arrived home to find Kowalski, her ex-boyfriend, had broken into her trailer and stole her handgun.

Kowalski allegedly threatened to shoot her and himself and would not let her leave stating he did not want her to call law enforcement but eventually allowed the victim to leave and retrieve help.

Kowalski, who had a prior felony conviction out of the state of Connecticut was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, six counts of possession of ammo by a state felon, false imprisonment, and state felon in possession of a firearm.