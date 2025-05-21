Garden club elects new officers

Thu. May 22nd, 2025
By Staff Report May 21, 2025
Pictured left to right are the new Garden Club Officers: Secretary Kayla Cloud, Vice President Dania Barnes, President Mike Hansen, and Treasurer Stacy Hansen. [CONTRIBUTED]

New officers were elected to serve for the Chipley Garden Club during the May 7 meeting for the 2025-27 Club Session. The in-coming officers, effective June 1, will be Club President Mike Hansen, Club Vice President Dania Barnes, Club Secretary Kayla Cloud, and Club Treasurer Stacy Hansen. Club members are excited about the plans and changes for the upcoming years.

In other club news; club members joined the garden clubs of Sneads, Port St. Joe, Panama City, Gulf Beach, Lynn Haven, and Wausau and attended the Florida Federation of Garden Club

Spring District II Meeting in Sneads on Wednesday, May 14. For the third year in a row, Chipley

received a certificate for the Most Trees Planted throughout FFGC. In-coming President Mike

Hansen and Treasurer Stacy Hansen were recognized by the City of Chipley for their efforts with the Blue Star Marker. Plans were also finalized for activities celebrating National Garden Week June 1-7.

Pictured is the out-going President Gweneth Collins accepting the 2024 FFGC Tree Planting Award on behalf of Chipley Garden Club. [CONTRIBUTED]

By Staff Report

