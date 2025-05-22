NFCH to host annual Mental Health Symposium 

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) will host its second annual Mental Health Symposium Friday, May 30, from 11:15 am to 2:00 pm at the Washington County Agricultural Center, located at 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

Themed “Spotlight on Resources,” this free event is designed to bring vital mental health resources and education back to the community and to support local healthcare professionals and residents. “[The event’s purpose is] Mainly to provide mental health access to the area, increase awareness in rural communities and decrease the stigma around mental health.” stated Jennifer Hall, representative from NFCH and one of the organizers of the event.

With over 25 participating organizations, the symposium will feature resource tables, expert speakers, networking opportunities, and a complimentary lunch for all attendees.

While all speaker and vendor spots have been filled, the event remains open to the public, and guests are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the many resources available.

Several key speakers will address a range of mental health topics. Dr. John Byrd, MD, a primary care physician, will discuss how mental health can be addressed within the scope of primary care. Representatives from the Veterans Administration will be present to share resources available to veterans. Additional presentations will be made by the Gulf Coast Substance Abuse Program, CHROME Ministry, the Gulf Coast Crisis Stress Team, the Senior Enrichment Team from NFCH, the Chipley Medical Group Behavioral Health Clinic, and Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital.

Most of the speakers will also host resource tables, contributing to a total of more than 25 tables from organizations dedicated to mental and behavioral health services. Attendees will also enjoy door prizes and a free lunch as part of the day’s offerings.