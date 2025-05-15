Thu. May 15th, 2025
Crime News

Two juveniles arrested following Caryville convenience store robbery

By Staff Report May 15, 2025

Two juveniles have been taken into custody following a robbery at a Caryville convenience store early Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

At approximately 8:15 a.m., the WCSO Telecommunications Center received a report of a robbery at the Pate Farms Convenience Store. Before deputies arrived on scene, the suspects fled west on foot along the nearby railroad tracks toward Westville.

WCSO investigators responded and, with the assistance of surveillance footage from the store, were able to identify the suspects involved. A coordinated search effort was initiated involving K-9 units from Washington and Holmes Correctional Institutions, the WCSO Drone Team, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A few hours later, the juveniles were located at a residence in Westville and taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Kevin Crews expressed appreciation for the collaboration among the assisting agencies, which led to the successful apprehension.

Both juveniles have been charged with robbery and resisting arrest without violence. They were transported to the Holmes County Jail and will be transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

#Caryville #Washington County #washington county sheriffs office

By Staff Report

