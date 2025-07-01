Vernon man charged with child abuse.

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; June 30, 2025) – A Vernon man is in custody, facing aggravated child-abuse charges for cruelty toward a 5-year-old child.

Adam Wayne Wilson, 38, was arrested after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, which occurred on June 24, 2025, left injuries that were later confirmed by X-ray.

Wilson was taken into custody in Washington County on June 26, 2025, during a traffic stop on an outstanding Bay County warrant and booked into the Washington County Jail. While incarcerated, he spoke with the child’s mother and accepted full responsibility, stating that he had “grabbed the child” and “jerked” her shirt.

Wilson is now being held in the Bay County Jail and will be extradited back to Washington County to face these charges.