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Fla Choppas Barbershop marks years of service with community celebration

By AMBER PATINO Jun 2, 2026 0 Comments

Fla Choppas Barbershop marked a milestone on Monday, June 1, with an official ribbon‑cutting ceremony at its Main Street location celebrating its membership in the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, 14 years in business, six years on Main Street, and one year under the ownership of Master Barber Jamar Franklin. Franklin was joined by family and friends, along with Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, Chamber Executive Director Shirley Parrado, city and county officials, Chamber board members, ambassadors, pastors, and community supporters. Fla Choppas Barbershop & Salon, established in 2012, expressed gratitude to its staff, customers, church family, and the broader community for their support throughout the years. Pictured above is Franklin with friends, family, staff, and attendees during the ribbon cutting. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Fla Choppas Barbershop #ribbon cutting #Washington County Chamber of Commerce

By AMBER PATINO

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