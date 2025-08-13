Chipley Fire Department unveils monument to those who have served

The monument stands at the front of the Chipley Fire Station in honor of all who have served with the Chipley Fire Department, past and present.

The Chipley Fire Department, joined by several members of the community, gathered August 12 to unveil a new monument honoring the service and sacrifice of both past and present department personnel. The monument features a verse from 1 Chronicles 28:20, along with the epitaph, “This memorial is in dedication of all who have served the great community of Chipley.” The ceremony was held at the Chipley Fire Department, where both Chipley Fire Chief Hunter Aycock and Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews delivered remarks honoring the courage, commitment, and legacy of those who have served in the department.

Andrews also gave special recognition to Philip Adams and Kenneth Rustin for their many years of service to the city of Chipley through the department. Adams’ service spans 52 years, while Rustin has served 51 years.

“As the saying goes, ‘A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself’,” stated Mayor Andrews. “That spirit lives in every name, every story, and every sacrifice this monument represents.”

Many members of the community were in attendance to honor the service of past and present firefighters, including both active and retired Chipley firefighters, members of the Chipley City Council, members of the Chipley Garden Club, and representatives from Bonifay Fire Department, Chipley Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and more.

