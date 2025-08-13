Wed. Aug 13th, 2025
Announcements Community Education Local News Top Stories

Washington County School Board recognizes local teachers and superintendent

By AMBER PATINO Aug 13, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured from left to right are the Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, Stephanie Shelleys, Caroline Joyner, Letisha Brown, School Board Member Dr. Lou Cleveland, and Superintendent Thomas Register.

The Washington County School Board met August 11 for a regular session, where they recognized four local educators, Stann Galloway (Kate Smith Elementary), Letisha Brown (Vernon Middle School), Caroline Joyner (Vernon Elementary School), and Stephanie Shelleys (Vernon High School), who recently completed their first day of school as fully certified teachers. This achievement was made possible through a program developed with the Washington County Education Association to support aspiring teachers with coursework, materials, tutoring, and certification costs.

Additionally, Superintendent Thomas Register introduced the District’s new Director of Assessment and Accountability, Ms. Jessica Stephens.

The School Board Chairman, Mr. Tonka Taylor, also acknowledged and announced that Superintendent Thomas Register has completed the certification requirement of the FADSS Florida Superintendent Special Certification Program training.

Pictured are Jessica Stephens, the new Director of Assessment and Accountability, and Superintendent Thomas Register.

#superintendent #teachers #Washington County School Board

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Fire Department unveils monument to those who have served

AMBER PATINO Aug 13, 2025
Community Education Top Stories

Washington County students strike a pose for the first day of school

AMBER PATINO Aug 12, 2025
Announcements Community Events Local News Top Stories

Meadows Tire Center holds ribbon cutting

AMBER PATINO Aug 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Education Local News Top Stories

Washington County School Board recognizes local teachers and superintendent

Announcements Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Fire Department unveils monument to those who have served

Community Education Top Stories

Washington County students strike a pose for the first day of school

Announcements Community Events Local News Top Stories

Meadows Tire Center holds ribbon cutting

Announcements Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Chipley welcomes Downtown Dance Company