Washington County School Board recognizes local teachers and superintendent

Pictured from left to right are the Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, Stephanie Shelleys, Caroline Joyner, Letisha Brown, School Board Member Dr. Lou Cleveland, and Superintendent Thomas Register.

The Washington County School Board met August 11 for a regular session, where they recognized four local educators, Stann Galloway (Kate Smith Elementary), Letisha Brown (Vernon Middle School), Caroline Joyner (Vernon Elementary School), and Stephanie Shelleys (Vernon High School), who recently completed their first day of school as fully certified teachers. This achievement was made possible through a program developed with the Washington County Education Association to support aspiring teachers with coursework, materials, tutoring, and certification costs.

Additionally, Superintendent Thomas Register introduced the District’s new Director of Assessment and Accountability, Ms. Jessica Stephens.

The School Board Chairman, Mr. Tonka Taylor, also acknowledged and announced that Superintendent Thomas Register has completed the certification requirement of the FADSS Florida Superintendent Special Certification Program training.

Pictured are Jessica Stephens, the new Director of Assessment and Accountability, and Superintendent Thomas Register.