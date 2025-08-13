Wed. Aug 13th, 2025
S.O.A.R. program to provide micro-meals to youth in need

By AMBER PATINO Aug 13, 2025 0 Comments

The Anchorage Children’s Home’s Street Outreach and Recovery (S.O.A.R.) program is introducing S.O.A.R. Micro-Meals, an initiative that aims to provide supplemental nourishment to children facing food insecurities in Washington, Holmes, and surrounding counties. Each micro-meal will contain a prepackaged, nutritious entree, two snacks, and a beverage, delivered to the child’s school Monday through Friday.

Anchorage Children’s Home works in partnership with school guidance counselors and administrators to help identify students who may benefit from the program. Students can also reach out confidentially to school counselors for assistance.

“We are hoping this can be a conduit for families to access to other services Anchorage provides, such as counseling, assistance for families facing homelessness, or other resources offered through our S.O.A.R. team,” states Brooke Bullard, Development Director for Anchorage Children’s Home. 

According to Bullard, the micro-meals program is made possible by grant funding provided by the Impact 100 Gulf Coast, a women’s club initiative that enables Anchorage to provide this service to Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties. 

For questions about the S.O.A.R. Micro-Meals program, or for inquiries about other resources for families and youth in need, please contact the S.O.A.R. team at 850-819-7120.

