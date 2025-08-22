Cell tower plans postponed amid community opposition

Pictured is Allen Foran, one of the many county residents who attended the commissioner’s meeting to voice concerns regarding the cell tower’s construction.

During their August 21 regular session, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners made a motion to grant a continuation to Vertical Bridge on their request for a special exception and major development review application regarding the construction of a wireless communications tower. The proposed construction would be located at Gilberts Mill Road in Washington County on an approximately 75-acre parcel.

The authorized representative for the company, James McNichol, requested a continuance of 90 days from the commissioners, as Vertical Bridge is retaining counsel due to local opposition to the project.

“We need a little more time to get some more information together and try to help with the citizens’ concerns,” stated McNichol. “We want everyone to be on the same page.”

County residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns about the potential negative effects of the construction, including potential declines in property values, environmental risks, and possible health implications. Some argued the tower is not only unnecessary, but actively unwanted.

“You have been elected to protect us. Not a developer,” said Jeannette Foran, a resident who spoke to the commissioners at the meeting.

Matt Costen, another resident, has created a petition opposing the development that has garnered 76 signatures, all from registered voters.

“And I think the commissioners need to remember that everyone that signed my petition is a registered voter,” said Costen. “We vote countywide. So people who vote for this tower from different districts are sending a message that they’ve heard our concerns—and they don’t care.”

The final decision on the tower is scheduled for the commission’s meeting on November 20th at 9 a.m. Residents will be able to voice their input regarding the construction again at this time.

WMBB contributed to this report.