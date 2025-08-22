Apothecary holds ribbon cutting in downtown Chipley

Wild Roots Apothecary & Seed Shop held a ribbon cutting ceremony August 22 to welcome the community to their new location at 830 Main Street in Chipley. Owners Crystal Abel and Mike Nowka were joined by family and friends, as well as Mayor Tracy Andrews, members of the Washington County Tourist Development Council, and members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce for the event. The shop features a variety of goods ranging from medicinal teas and herbal remedies to candles and jewelry. Abel states she is devoted to sharing knowledge of natural remedies with others and hosts hands-on workshops twice a month to help educate those in the community.