Local talent shines at Art Fest

Local artist Hannah Carter demonstrates her process as she creates her pottery pieces. Carter is owner of Wild Whimsy Pottery and had many of her pieces on display and for sale at the Art Fest. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame Photography]
Residents gathered in downtown Chipley on August 22 for the first annual Art Fest, a celebration of local creativity and community spirit. Sponsored by M. Corb Architectural Design, the event showcased the talent and creativity of local artists.
“We just wanted to bring art and culture back to Chipley and create a space for artists to showcase their work, “ said Jennifer Corbitt, one of the sponsors.
The event was held at the newly renovated Blackburn Suites in historic downtown Chipley.
Young artists of all skill levels had their artwork on display for the public to enjoy, and live music was provided by artist Rylee Austin.
Hannah Carter, a local artist and owner of Wild Whimsy Pottery, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to share her ceramic work with others.
“It has been a dream of mine to do this for a long time, and I finally have curated enough pieces to show to people,” said Carter.
The event concluded with a strong community turnout in support of the artists, vendors, and performers who made the day memorable.