Local talent shines at Art Fest

Local artist Hannah Carter demonstrates her process as she creates her pottery pieces. Carter is owner of Wild Whimsy Pottery and had many of her pieces on display and for sale at the Art Fest. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame Photography]

Residents gathered in downtown Chipley on August 22 for the first annual Art Fest, a celebration of local creativity and community spirit. Sponsored by M. Corb Architectural Design, the event showcased the talent and creativity of local artists.

“We just wanted to bring art and culture back to Chipley and create a space for artists to showcase their work, “ said Jennifer Corbitt, one of the sponsors.

The event was held at the newly renovated Blackburn Suites in historic downtown Chipley.

Young artists of all skill levels had their artwork on display for the public to enjoy, and live music was provided by artist Rylee Austin.

Hannah Carter, a local artist and owner of Wild Whimsy Pottery, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to share her ceramic work with others.

“It has been a dream of mine to do this for a long time, and I finally have curated enough pieces to show to people,” said Carter.

The event concluded with a strong community turnout in support of the artists, vendors, and performers who made the day memorable.

Local artist Hannah Carter displays her handcrafted pottery pieces. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Nylah Brown, a student at Vernon High School, had several paintings featured at the Art Fest. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame Photography]

This painting by artist Nylah Brown is just one of many of her pieces displayed during Art Fest, showcasing her amazing talent. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame Photography]

Jennifer Corbitt of M. Corb Architectural Design (left) and Simon Dorado (right) collaborated to bring the Art Fest to life, giving local artists a space to shine in the community. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame Photography]

Many local artists displayed their work, and vendors had their wares available for purchase during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



Kodi Canceco and his family were one of the many who enjoyed participating in the Art Fest. [ANDREA WATERS | Contributed]

Artist Rylee Austin provided live music to entertain Art Fest attendees. [AMBER PATINO | The News]