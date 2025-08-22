Houseboat discussion continues

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners heard from residents during the non-agenda audience/public participation portion of their August 21 meeting regarding the previously discussed houseboat and floating structure issue. Commissioners discussed the possibility of implementing a future ordinance on such structures in an August 14 workshop but did not add the item to the August 21 meeting agenda, citing the need for more review.

Residents voiced concerns regarding such an ordinance, asking for clarification on what a proposed ordinance would entail.

“We just want to know what it’s about, what’s going to happen, and there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” said Brian Niquet, a houseboat owner in Washington County. “There’s some of us that have a lot of money invested in houseboats, and a lot of time.”

Commissioners addressed these points, stating that these discussions are just in the early stages and that the true concern is regarding derelict structures and houseboats in protected waterways. Additionally, the commissioners reiterated that they are not moving forward with an ordinance at this time, and they are still looking for a solution.

“My stance on the house boat issue is it’s not that we want to ban the houseboats or get them out of the creeks and rivers. My stance on the issue is you’ve got some boats in a fossil riverway or spring,“ said Wesley Griffin, District 4 commissioner. “At the end of the day, you know, we’ve got to protect the waterways and we need to keep them protected and pristine.”

In a follow-up, Chairman David Pettis also provided the following statement: “The houseboat issue was brought to the Board’s attention by a fellow Commissioner who utilizes the waterways frequently. While doing so, they saw the need for addressing some of the derelict boats, structures, and house boats. The goal of the Board is to find a solution to address the nuisances and protect those who enjoy the waterways and maintain their property. We are in the early stages of working toward a resolution and we are gathering facts and information. We are having discussions with state agencies as well. We will have public hearing(s) before an ordinance is adopted. I want to thank the citizens and public for the great feedback I have received to this point.”

Commissioners will convene again in a regular session at 9 a.m. September 25. The board is expected to discuss this matter again in their September meeting and have stated they plan to hold a public hearing to gain input from county residents but have not yet announced the date for that hearing. Washington County News will continue to follow this issue and provide more information as it becomes available.