Four in custody after traffic stop

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracking team assisted Florida Highway Patrol in detaining one occupant of the vehicle who fled on foot at the scene.

On August 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from the Florida Highway Patrol, requesting agency assistance on Interstate 10 near the 126 mile marker. FHP reported they had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple occupants. All occupants in the vehicle were found to be illegal immigrants. One subject with a current ICE detainer and a violent criminal history, had fled on foot.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and drone team along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking team and air support apprehended the subject around the 123 mile marker. This individual and the three other occupants in the vehicle were transported to the Washington County Jail.

At this time the case has been turned back over to the Florida Highway Patrol. No names of those arrested have been released at this time.

The subject (pictured) that attempted to flee on foot has a current ICE detainer and a violent criminal history, according to law enforcement officials.