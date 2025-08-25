Mon. Aug 25th, 2025
Washington County Historical Society to sponsor Arts and Crafts Show

By AMBER PATINO Aug 25, 2025 0 Comments
The Washington County Historical Society will be sponsoring a free arts and crafts show at the Farmer’s Market Pavillion/History Museum in Chipley.

In celebration of Washington County’s Bicentennial, the Washington County Historical Society will be sponsoring a free Arts & Crafts Show from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 13. The show will be held at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion/History Museum located at 685 7th Street in Chipley.

Local artists/crafters of all ages are invited to exhibit their original work. According to event organizers, all content submitted for showing should be family-friendly; work containing violence, nudity, politics, or subjects deemed offensive will not be accepted.

The fee for submission is $10 per work, and display submission forms will be accepted at the History Museum from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3 and Thursday, September 4, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, September 5. Work may be offered for sale by the artist/crafter at the event.

Complete show information/forms are available at the museum on Fridays from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., online at www.washingtoncountyhistorical.com, by mail, or by contacting Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 850-326-9498. For more information on this and other events, follow the Washington County Historical Society on Facebook.

