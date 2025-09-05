Fri. Sep 5th, 2025
Justices eye gun age case

By Staff Report Sep 5, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court could decide late this month whether to take up a battle about the constitutionality of a 2018 Florida law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns. Justices are scheduled to discuss the case during a closed-door conference Sept. 29, according to information posted Wednesday in an online docket. The court uses such conferences to determine which cases it will hear. The National Rifle Association appealed to the Supreme Court this year after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law. In an unusual twist, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is refusing to defend the law at the Supreme Court, saying he thinks it violates the Second Amendment. The law passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members. Federal law has long barred people under 21 from buying handguns.

