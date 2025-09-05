Chipley Police arrest suspect in early morning shooting

A Chipley man has been arrested following an early morning shooting near the intersection of Bennett Drive and Coggin Avenue, according to the Chipley Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. During the investigation, police identified and interviewed two individuals connected to the incident. Officers recovered .40 caliber shell casings both on the roadway and on top of a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, James Willie Davis. Testing confirmed that the casings matched.

Davis admitted to firing a pistol from his vehicle at the other individual and later discarding the weapon. As a convicted felon, he is legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was arrested and charged with:

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person (Florida Statute 790.15(2))

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Florida Statute 790.23(1)(a))

Tampering with evidence (Florida Statute 918.13(1)(a))

The Chipley Police Department is continuing its investigation and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the department at (850) 638-6310.