Washington County Fire Games II turns up the heat 

Now in its second year, the Washington County Fire Games returned to Wausau on Saturday, September 6, bringing together local firefighters for a day of skill, camaraderie, and community celebration, with nine teams competing across four events. Introduced last year, the annual event showcases the talent and teamwork of area departments through friendly competition, while also serving as a tribute to the lives lost on 9/11.

The opening ceremonies commenced at 10 a.m. at the Possum Palace in Wausau, led by Fire Services Chaplain Joe Phillips. The Vernon High School ROTC presented the colors, followed by the national anthem and a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost on September 11.

The competition kicked off with the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Relay, where teams raced to fully don their gear. Firefighters suited up with masks, gloves, and protective equipment, demonstrating their efficiency and speed. First place in this event went to Blake McCormick and Shane Pastor of Washington County Fire Services (WCFS), with Cody Myers and Matt Mueller of Orange Hill Volunteer Fire Department (OHVFD) taking second.

Next up was Make-a-Line, a fast-paced head-to-head challenge requiring teams to unroll and connect hose sections, charge the line, and knock over a traffic cone balanced on a bucket. The firefighters upped the ante in this event by agreeing that the captain of the runner-up team would have to shave his mustache. Cody Myers and Matt Mueller (OHFD) came out on top in this event, with Blake McCormick and Shane Pastor (WCFS) placing second.

In the third event, Bucket Brigade, teams had one minute to transfer water from a portable dump tank to a 55-gallon barrel using only a 2-gallon bucket. Tucker Martin and Charles Cook of Wausau Fire Department (WFD) claimed first place in this challenge, while Dylan Rudd and Jeff Martin of WFD finished second.

The final event, Water Polo, saw teams face off using charged hoses to push a suspended bucket behind their opponents. First place went to Roger James and Dylan Hamilton of Greenhead Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD), while second place went to Wade Moon and Luke Rector, both representing Ebro Fire Department (EFD).

Overall winners were announced based on scoring and times, with Wade Moon and Luke Rector of Ebro Fire Department claiming victory in first place, Kyle Crews and Nick Moore of Washington County Fire Services taking second, and finally Cody Myers and Matt Mueller of the Orange Hill Volunteer Fire Department taking third after winning a tie-breaking footrace against Tucker Martin and Charles Cook (WFD).

Beyond the competition, the event offered a day of family fun with local vendors, pulled pork sandwiches for sale, and miniature versions of the firefighter events for youth to enjoy.

Competitors raced against the clock in the PPE and SCBA Relay to be the fastest team to gear up. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Firefighters get ready for the first event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Joe Phillips, Fire Services Chaplin, presides over the opening ceremonies. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Vernon High School ROTC present the colors to kick off the opening ceremonies. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The firefighters came ready to compete, complete with their gear. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Members of Washington County Fire Services stand beside their fire truck during the Fire Games II event in Wausau.

Luke Rector represented the Ebro Fire Department in the games. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Local firefighters from several different departments came together for a day of friendly competition. [CONTRIBUTED]