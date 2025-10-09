Thu. Oct 9th, 2025
Lower gun buying age sought

By Staff Report Oct 9, 2025

As a related case awaits review by the U.S. Supreme Court, House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, has filed legislation to lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns in Florida from 21 to 18.

The proposal (HB 133) will be considered during the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January. Similar measures have passed the House in recent years but failed to gain traction in the Senate.

Lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott raised the minimum purchase age to 21 in 2018, following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland that left 17 people dead. The National Rifle Association challenged the law, arguing it violates the Second Amendment, but federal courts have upheld it. The NRA has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case remains pending.

While the law prevents people under 21 from buying rifles and long guns, they can still receive them as gifts, including from family members. Federal law already prohibits those under 21 from purchasing handguns.

