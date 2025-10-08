Washington County deputy arrests motorcyclist after pursuit on Highway 90

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a motorcyclist Wednesday, October 8, after a short pursuit along Highway 90.

While on patrol, the deputy spotted a motorcycle matching the description of one that had fled from the Chipley Police Department earlier in the day. After confirming the vehicle and driver were involved in the earlier incident, the deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

The rider, later identified as Levi Marshall Young, briefly fled before coming to a stop and attempting to run on foot. He was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Young was transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated

Resisting an officer without violence

Failure to register a motor vehicle

Driving while license suspended or revoked