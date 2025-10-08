Wed. Oct 8th, 2025
Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Washington County deputy arrests motorcyclist after pursuit on Highway 90

By Staff Report Oct 8, 2025 0 Comments
Levi Marshall Young

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a motorcyclist Wednesday, October 8, after a short pursuit along Highway 90.

While on patrol, the deputy spotted a motorcycle matching the description of one that had fled from the Chipley Police Department earlier in the day. After confirming the vehicle and driver were involved in the earlier incident, the deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

The rider, later identified as Levi Marshall Young, briefly fled before coming to a stop and attempting to run on foot. He was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Young was transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with:

  • Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated
  • Resisting an officer without violence
  • Failure to register a motor vehicle
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked

#crime #Washington County #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Education Staff Report State News Top Stories

Overdorf refiles bill to require cursive writing instruction in schools

Staff Report Oct 8, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Eubanks retires after 46 years of service to fire department

AMBER PATINO Oct 8, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lawmakers examine artificial intelligence use in Florida’s insurance industry

Staff Report Oct 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Washington County deputy arrests motorcyclist after pursuit on Highway 90

Education Staff Report State News Top Stories

Overdorf refiles bill to require cursive writing instruction in schools

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Eubanks retires after 46 years of service to fire department

Community Local News News Top Stories

Planning Commission approves variances for proposed Wausau Community Center

Education Local News Staff Report Top Stories

Chipley’s McKinnie named to Palmer College Dean’s List