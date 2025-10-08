Overdorf refiles bill to require cursive writing instruction in schools

Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, has refiled legislation that would require public elementary school students to learn and demonstrate proficiency in cursive writing.

The measure (HB 127), filed for the 2026 legislative session, would mandate cursive instruction for students in second through fifth grades and require them to show mastery by the end of fifth grade.

The House unanimously passed a similar proposal earlier this year, but the Senate never took it up before adjournment. Some lawmakers at the time expressed concerns that cursive writing is already included in public school curricula and questioned whether the measure would contribute to over-testing students.

The 2026 session begins January 13, when lawmakers will again consider the proposal aimed at ensuring Florida students retain handwriting skills that many educators argue are essential for literacy and cognitive development.