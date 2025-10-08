Wed. Oct 8th, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Eubanks retires after 46 years of service to fire department

By AMBER PATINO Oct 8, 2025 0 Comments

Firefighter Woody Eubanks has retired from Washington County Fire Department after 46 years of service to the county. Washington County Fire Services thanked firefighter Eubanks for his commitment and dedication to protecting the citizens of Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Washington County Fire Department #Washington County Fire Services

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Washington County deputy arrests motorcyclist after pursuit on Highway 90

Staff Report Oct 8, 2025
Education Staff Report State News Top Stories

Overdorf refiles bill to require cursive writing instruction in schools

Staff Report Oct 8, 2025
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lawmakers examine artificial intelligence use in Florida’s insurance industry

Staff Report Oct 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Washington County deputy arrests motorcyclist after pursuit on Highway 90

Education Staff Report State News Top Stories

Overdorf refiles bill to require cursive writing instruction in schools

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Eubanks retires after 46 years of service to fire department

Community Local News News Top Stories

Planning Commission approves variances for proposed Wausau Community Center

Education Local News Staff Report Top Stories

Chipley’s McKinnie named to Palmer College Dean’s List