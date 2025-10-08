Firefighter Woody Eubanks has retired from Washington County Fire Department after 46 years of service to the county. Washington County Fire Services thanked firefighter Eubanks for his commitment and dedication to protecting the citizens of Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]
Eubanks retires after 46 years of service to fire department
