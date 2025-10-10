Fri. Oct 10th, 2025
New Vernon Public Works Director announced following City employees’ terminations

By Ali Moreland Oct 10, 2025 0 Comments

Vernon City Council moved to terminate Public Works Director Jason Rhoton and public works employee Logan Smith during an October 6 special meeting that followed the regularly scheduled workshop. 

During the special meeting, City Council President Becky Baxley presented the council with photos from August 20 and 21, 2025, alleging time theft and falsification of records involving both Rhoton and Smith. Baxley told fellow council members she visited the sewer plant on August 20 and again on August 21 after hearing rumors and complaints about work not being completed. Baxley said on both dates, she took photos after finding the building unlocked and unoccupied, with time sheets on site indicating that employees were clocked in. 

After forwarding her findings to the city accountant and the city attorney, Baxley, along with Mayor Gary Clark, met with Rhoton to present him with the findings in an attempt to receive additional explanation. During this meeting, Baxley and Clark reportedly informed Rhoton the matter would be presented to the council in accordance with the city charter.

After reviewing the photos and accompanying information, the council moved forward with terminating Rhoton and Smith for the noted discrepancies, in accordance with city policy. Washington County News reached out to Rhoton for comment but was unable to connect with him for a comment.

During the meeting, an emergency meeting was scheduled for October 9 to discuss filling the Public Works Director position. During this emergency meeting, City Clerk Candice Hodges presented two applications that were submitted for the Public Works Director position, with one application selected to fill the position. This individual later rescinded his application, citing unforeseen circumstances. The City of Vernon is still actively looking for individuals to fill the open positions.

