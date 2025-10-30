Local impact from government shut down felt in Holmes and Washington counties

As the federal government shutdown continues into its second month, families across Holmes and Washington counties are beginning to feel the strain, especially with Thanksgiving just weeks away. One of the most immediate concerns is the suspension of November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed will not be issued unless federal funding is restored.

SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, provides monthly assistance to low-income households to purchase groceries. In Florida alone, thousands of families rely on these benefits for food security. With the holiday season approaching, the loss of this support could mean fewer meals and more stress for families already facing economic hardship.

A local mother of two, who relies on SNAP and wished to remain anonymous, shared that the loss of her food assistance has left her and her family feeling uncertain on how they will continue to make ends meet:

“SNAP benefits are what have kept my children fed and healthy. Minimum wage just isn’t enough to cover bills, gas to get to work, food, clothes, and school or daycare, “ says the resident. “As a member of the National Guard, that monthly check helped fill the gaps, but now, without SNAP, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

In Holmes and Washington counties, where rural communities often depend on federal programs for stability, the shutdown’s ripple effects are becoming more visible. Federal employees living in the area such as federal correctional officers and military-connected personnel are among those directly impacted.

In response to the prolonged shutdown, the City of Bonifay is providing local federal employees extensions on their utility payment due dates. In a social media post, Bonifay officials assured affected federal employees that city utility services will not be interrupted during the shutdown. That means no water, sewer, or garbage cutoffs, no late fees, and no account terminations. Balances will instead be deferred until after the shutdown ends. To qualify, residents must provide documentation verifying their federal employment and contact information to the city’s Utility Billing department.

Similarly, the City of Chipley is offering a Deferred Payment Plan to its utility customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties due to the federal government shutdown. This initiative aims to alleviate immediate financial pressure by allowing eligible customers to postpone their utility bill payments. For more information and to check eligibility, residents can contact Chipley City Hall.

In addition to utility bill relief, many local churches and organizations have food assistance available to those in need, including Thanksgiving giveaways:

Washington County Locations:

Shepherds Gate Church Food Pantry: Located at 1915 Ferguson Road, Chipley with food giveaways on the second Saturday of each month, from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Emergency food is available at this location and their Thanksgiving giveaway will be at 7 a.m. November 8.

Vernon Community Center (Grace Assembly Outreach): Located at 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive, Vernon with food giveaways every Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Eastside Baptist Church of Vernon: Located at 3385 Roche Avenue, Vernon with food giveaways on Thursdays from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Washington County Care & Share Food Pantry: Located at 1461 South Railroad Avenue, Chipley with giveaways on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Harvest Vineyard: Located at 1005 Waits Avenue, Caryville with giveaways on the second Saturday of each month.

Holmes County Locations:

Cross Point Church Food Distribution: Located at 1488 US Hwy 90, Ponce de Leon on Saturday, November 8 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30am on a first come, first served basis.

Amazing Grace Thrift Store: Located at 604 US Hwy 90, Bonifay

As the shutdown continues, local organizations are stepping up to fill the gap, but community support remains vital. Whether through donations or outreach, every effort helps ensure no family goes without this holiday season.