FACA names District 2 Coach of the Year and Player of the Year

Chipley High School (CHS) Volleyball announced that Coach Wayne Risinger (pictured above) has been named the Florida Athletics Coaches Association (FACA) Rural District 2 Coach of the Year for the second time. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]
CHS Volleyball also announced Cheyenne Risinger (pictured above) was selected as the 2025 FACA Rural District 2 Player of the Year. This is also Risinger’s second year being honored for District 2, which encompasses Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin counties. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]