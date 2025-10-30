Thu. Oct 30th, 2025
FACA names District 2 Coach of the Year and Player of the Year

By Ali Moreland Oct 30, 2025 0 Comments
Founded in 1936, the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) is a statewide organization that works to support, recognize, and unite Florida’s coaches and athletic directors.

Chipley High School (CHS) Volleyball announced that Coach Wayne Risinger (pictured above) has been named the Florida Athletics Coaches Association (FACA) Rural District 2 Coach of the Year for the second time. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

CHS Volleyball also announced Cheyenne Risinger (pictured above) was selected as the 2025 FACA Rural District 2 Player of the Year. This is also Risinger’s second year being honored for District 2, which encompasses Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin counties. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

By Ali Moreland

