Thu. Oct 30th, 2025
House tax proposals analyzed

A panel of state economists is set to review the financial impact of a series of Florida House proposals aimed at cutting property taxes.

The Revenue Estimating Conference will convene Friday for an “impact” meeting to assess seven proposed constitutional amendments and one bill tied to the property tax reductions. The proposals, released October 16 by House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, come as part of a broader push by House Republicans to reshape Florida’s property tax structure.

Among the proposals, Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, is sponsoring a measure (HJR 201) that would eliminate non-school homestead taxes entirely. Another proposal (HJR 203), filed by Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, would phase out non-school homestead property taxes over 10 years by increasing the homestead exemption by $100,000 each year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made cutting property taxes a top priority for the 2026 election but has voiced skepticism toward some of the House’s approaches, saying they could create funding challenges for local governments.

Before any of the proposed constitutional amendments could appear on the November 2026 ballot, lawmakers would need to approve them during the legislative session set to begin in January.

