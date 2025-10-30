Chipley welcomes Alli’s Health and Wellness, LLC

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, October 30, to celebrate the opening of Alli’s Health and Wellness, LLC, located at 735 Main Street in Chipley. Owner and founder Allison F. Locke, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has been a nurse practitioner for 10 years and earned her RN at the age of 20. Locke was joined by family, friends, and local dignitaries for the celebration, where she expressed gratitude to God, the Chamber of Commerce, and her loved ones for their support in reaching this milestone. She also extended special thanks to Dr. Leo Welch and his wife, Linda Welch, for their encouragement throughout her journey. Alli’s Health and Wellness will offer traditional family practice services, holistic care, esthetician treatments, DOT and school physicals, weight management services, and more, with plans to introduce IV therapy in the coming months. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



With a vision for whole-person care, Allison Locke opens the doors to Alli’s Health and Wellness in downtown Chipley. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured are Locke and the staff of Alli’s Health and Wellness, LLC during the ribbon cutting ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]