WCSD increases security following concerning messages sent to Vernon Middle School staff

The Washington County School District confirmed late Wednesday evening that two staff members at Vernon Middle School received “concerning messages,” prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and district officials.

According to a statement issued by the district, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified right away and began an active investigation into the origin of the messages. Sheriff Kevin Crews’ office also conducted a precautionary sweep of the school Wednesday night to ensure campus safety.

In response to the situation, the district announced that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at all Washington County schools on Thursday.

“Law enforcement is actively investigating, conducting a precautionary sweep of the school, and there will be a heightened law enforcement presence at schools throughout the entire district tomorrow,” the statement read.

Superintendent Thomas Register emphasized that the safety of students and staff remains the district’s top priority. The message reassured parents that schools will remain open but encouraged families to make attendance decisions they feel are best for their children.

“We will have school tomorrow and respect whatever decision you make regarding your child’s attendance,” the statement continued. “Superintendent Register and Sheriff Crews will continue to work tirelessly to determine the origin of these messages and are committed to protecting the safety of our children while preserving the integrity of their education.”

As of press time, no additional details regarding the nature of the messages or potential suspects had been released. The investigation remains ongoing under the joint efforts of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County School District.