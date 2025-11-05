The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is proud to present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: a timeless American musical that captures the beauty of love, the pain of loss, and the unbreakable strength of hope. With music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Carousel is based on the play Liliom by Ferenc Molnar, as adapted by Benjamin F. Glazer, with original dances by Agnes de Mille. This production is directed by Kevin Russell with music direction by Kristi Hinson, choreography by Lauryl Grace Phinney, and is presented in part by Florida Power & Light.

In a Maine coastal village toward the end of the 19th century, a swaggering, carefree carnival barker, Billy Bigelow, captivates and marries a gentle millworker, Julie Jordan. Billy loses his job just as he learns that Julie is pregnant and, desperately intent upon providing a decent life for his family, he is coerced into being an accomplice to a robbery. Caught in the act and facing the certainty of prison, he takes his own life and is sent ‘up there.’ Fifteen years later, Billy is allowed to return to earth for one day and he encounters the daughter he never knew. She is a lonely, friendless teenager, her father’s reputation as a thief and bully having haunted her throughout her young life. Billy instills a sense of hope and dignity in both the child and her mother in a dramatic testimony to the power of love.

This American classic features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most iconic pieces, including “If I Loved You,” “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over,” and the iconic “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Carousel was the duo’s second collaboration following the success of Oklahoma! and was voted “Best Musical of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine. Now 80 years after its Broadway debut, Carousel continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its unforgettable score and poignant storytelling.

The Spanish Trail Playhouse issues a content advisory for the play, warning that some material may not be suitable for young children. Guests are always encouraged to familiarize themselves with the shows offered to make informed decisions before purchasing tickets.

Performance Dates (all times Central):

Friday, November 14, 2025 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, November 21, 2025 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 23 – 2 p.m.

Children under 5 are not permitted entry.

Tickets may be purchased by phone, in person, or online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.

Adult tickets (ages 18–64): $22

Seniors (65+), military members, and students (ages 12–17): $20

All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges.

To purchase tickets in person, visit the STP Box Office at 680 2nd Street in Chipley, Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–12 p.m. To purchase by phone, call 850-638-9113.

Located in Chipley, Florida, Spanish Trail Playhouse is an all-volunteer community theatre in its 18th Season of bringing quality stage productions to life in Washington County. With a wide variety of programming, from intimate dramas and comedies to grand-scale musicals, STP continues to entertain and enrich the local community as a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization.

If you would like more information on this event, contact The Spanish Trail Playhouse by phone at 850-638-9113 or by email at spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.