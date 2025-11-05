Wed. Nov 5th, 2025
Halloween weekend brings family fun across Washington County

By AMBER PATINO Nov 5, 2025 0 Comments
A friendly neighborhood Spiderman enjoys Halloween night’s door-to-door trick-or-treating in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County families celebrated Halloween with a full weekend of festive events, beginning Thursday, October 30 with Chipley VPK’s trunk or treat for students and their families. Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating followed on Friday, while Vernon High School hosted a community celebration on Halloween night featuring games, prizes, and hayrides. The weekend wrapped up Saturday with Sunny Hills Civic Association’s 6th annual Trunk or Treat at Boat Lake, offering free entry, face painting, a haunted trail, and plenty of treats for all ages.

Chipley Pre-K students and their families enjoy trunk-or-treating on Thursday night at Chipley VPK. [CONTRIBUTED]
Attendees enjoy the games and activities at Vernon High School’s Trick or Treat event on Halloween night. [ALI MORELAND | The News]
Kate, age 5, enjoys face painting courtesy of the Beta Club at the Sunny Hills Civic Association Trunk or Treat. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Trunk or Treat at Boat Lake featured a “not so spooky” walking trail for attendees to enjoy. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

