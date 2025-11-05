Washington County families celebrated Halloween with a full weekend of festive events, beginning Thursday, October 30 with Chipley VPK’s trunk or treat for students and their families. Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating followed on Friday, while Vernon High School hosted a community celebration on Halloween night featuring games, prizes, and hayrides. The weekend wrapped up Saturday with Sunny Hills Civic Association’s 6th annual Trunk or Treat at Boat Lake, offering free entry, face painting, a haunted trail, and plenty of treats for all ages.
Halloween weekend brings family fun across Washington County
Washington County families celebrated Halloween with a full weekend of festive events, beginning Thursday, October 30 with Chipley VPK’s trunk or treat for students and their families. Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating followed on Friday, while Vernon High School hosted a community celebration on Halloween night featuring games, prizes, and hayrides. The weekend wrapped up Saturday with Sunny Hills Civic Association’s 6th annual Trunk or Treat at Boat Lake, offering free entry, face painting, a haunted trail, and plenty of treats for all ages.