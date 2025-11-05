Caryville resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

On Tuesday, November 4, the Florida Lottery announced that Jessica Lewis, 45, of Caryville, claimed a $1 million prize from the Triple Red 777’s Scratch-Off game. Lewis purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K located at 416 South Waukesha Street in Bonifay and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $584,000. The $5 Triple Red 777’s game offers over $55 million in cash prizes, with overall odds of 1-in-3.92. Scratch-Off games make up nearly three-quarters of the Lottery’s annual ticket sales and have generated more than $20 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. [CONTRIBUTED]

