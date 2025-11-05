Wed. Nov 5th, 2025
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

By Staff Report Nov 5, 2025 0 Comments

On Tuesday, November 4, the Florida Lottery announced that Jessica Lewis, 45, of Caryville, claimed a $1 million prize from the Triple Red 777’s Scratch-Off game. Lewis purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K located at 416 South Waukesha Street in Bonifay and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $584,000. The $5 Triple Red 777’s game offers over $55 million in cash prizes, with overall odds of 1-in-3.92. Scratch-Off games make up nearly three-quarters of the Lottery’s annual ticket sales and have generated more than $20 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Caryville women wins lottery #Florida Lottery

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Halloween weekend brings family fun across Washington County

AMBER PATINO Nov 5, 2025
Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

Staff Report Nov 5, 2025
Government News Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lawsuit challenges Florida’s expectant mother parking law

Staff Report Nov 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Caryville resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Halloween weekend brings family fun across Washington County

Announcements Community Entertainment Events Local News News Top Stories

The Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

Government News Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lawsuit challenges Florida’s expectant mother parking law

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Washington County Fire Services honors local heroes at annual banquet