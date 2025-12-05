Fri. Dec 5th, 2025
DeSantis works on AI legislation

By Staff Report Dec 5, 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is working with Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and other lawmakers on legislation aimed at protecting Floridians from the rapidly evolving impacts of artificial intelligence. Warning that inadequate safeguards could create an “age of darkness and deceit,” DeSantis said the proposals will address issues such as protections from Chinese-created AI, deep fake videos, and the environmental and utility-cost impacts of large data centers.

“These are legislative proposals. … We’ve worked with a number of senators and … some House members. You know, I personally had discussions with President Ben Albritton,” DeSantis said during an appearance in The Villages.

His comments come as House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, has designated next week as “Artificial Intelligence Week,” with multiple House panels set to examine AI-related issues. In a Nov. 18 memo, Perez noted that lawmakers face challenges understanding such fast-advancing technology and warned that, as with social media, “short-term legislative choices can have serious long-term consequences.”

DeSantis also has objected to federal efforts to limit states’ ability to regulate artificial intelligence.

