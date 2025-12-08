Chipley Christmas Fest returns December 18

The holiday season is upon us, and Chipley Christmas Fest is excited to once again offer a full slate of the most beloved traditions and activities! This year’s events are presented by Florida Power & Light, Tobacco Free Florida, Community South Credit Union, Rogers Insurance & Auto Owners Insurance, First Federal Bank, Obert Funeral Home, and The Local Artisan. Festivities will officially kick off on their traditional festival day—Thursday, December 18.

The Annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., with lineup starting at 4:30 p.m. at the old Chipley High School (CHS) Track on North Railroad Avenue. The 2025 Parade Contest will be sponsored and judged by Northwest Florida Community Hospital, with trophies, cash prizes, and bragging rights awarded. Event organizers remind participants that throwing candy from floats is not permitted. Instead, floats can utilize walkers for candy distribution. Judges will be positioned in the city parking lot courtesy of Southpoint Contracting. The Bicentennial Santa Float will be provided courtesy of M. Corb Homes, LLC. Parade applications can be found on the Chipley Christmas Fest & Parade Facebook Page.

Chipley Christmas Fest is also proud to continue their cherished tradition of the Kate M. Smith Elementary School 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest. Each 5th-grade classroom will receive a half sheet of plywood, courtesy of Surplus & Salvage, to design their own holiday card. Cards will be judged on December 17, with first place receiving a trophy and pizza party courtesy of Hungry Howie’s, and second and third places receiving trophies. The cards will be auctioned for local charities beginning December 18 on the Chipley Christmas Fest Facebook page and will be displayed at the Washington County Farmers Market Complex during the festival.

Free Santa photos courtesy of Sand Hills Santa and Emily Gould Photography will be offered:

· 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Sensory photos inside the Washington County Historical Society

· 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – At the gazebo, beautifully decorated by Kirby Holt of Blossoms

Guests can also enjoy:

· Free popcorn from the local SWAT group’s mobile food unit

· Free train rides courtesy of Tobacco Free Florida, Obert Funeral Home, and The Local Artisan

· Free carriage rides courtesy of First Federal Bank on 5th Street from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

· Inflatables, petting zoo (courtesy of Keisha Williams Fine Art Photography), pony rides, and arts & crafts

· Balloon art and face painting courtesy of Innovations Credit Union

· Kids’ games provided by the Chipley Garden Club, Chipley Woman’s Club, and Community South Credit Union

· Live martial arts demonstrations on 5th Street courtesy of Believe Martial Arts (free cotton candy available inside their downtown location)

· Food, live music courtesy of The Mug on Main, and harp music provided by the Washington County Historical Society

The Holiday Stroll will return this year as part of Downtown Thursday Night Lights, and Chipley Christmas Fest encourages downtown merchants to join in the celebration. The festival will kick off the season of shopping local, with downtown stores staying open late and offering holiday specials and gift card promotions.

Newly added this year is the Downtown Christmas Tree Decorating Contest sponsored by Wild Roots Apothecary & Seed Shop. The contest began on November 28th with downtown merchants vying for the first, second, and third place trophies courtesy of TOPP on Main. Judging will run from 11 p.m. – 1 p.m. on December 18th. The winning trees will be announced on December 27th. In the spirit of “passing the torch”, a special Spirit Stick will be gifted to one of the winners to take on the contest the following year.

The Chipley Christmas Fest encourages all Washington County residents to support the community by shopping local throughout the holiday season.