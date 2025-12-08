One arrested for alleged sexual battery

On December 2, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible sex offense involving a minor. After an investigation into the allegations, a warrant was issued for 38-year-old David Christopher Dirian of Chipley, Florida. On December 3, Dirian was arrested in Escambia County on Washington County charges for Sexual Battery victim under 12 years of age, offender over 18 years of age.

At this time, Dirian is incarcerated in Escambia County Jail awaiting extradition back to Washington County.