Mon. Dec 8th, 2025
Crime Local News Mugshots News Staff Report Top Stories

One arrested for alleged sexual battery

By Staff Report Dec 8, 2025 0 Comments
David Christopher Dirian

On December 2, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible sex offense involving a minor. After an investigation into the allegations, a warrant was issued for 38-year-old David Christopher Dirian of Chipley, Florida. On December 3, Dirian was arrested in Escambia County on Washington County charges for Sexual Battery victim under 12 years of age, offender over 18 years of age.

At this time, Dirian is incarcerated in Escambia County Jail awaiting extradition back to Washington County.

#escambia county #minor #sexual battery #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Hellfighters, Fantastic Futures team up for fosters

Ali Moreland Dec 8, 2025
Community Entertainment Events Faith Local News News Top Stories

Festive faith and fellowship at NWF NAACP “One Voice, One Light” Christmas Cantata

Ali Moreland Dec 8, 2025
Announcements Community Entertainment Events Staff Report Top Stories

Chipley Christmas Fest returns December 18

Staff Report Dec 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Hellfighters, Fantastic Futures team up for fosters

Community Entertainment Events Faith Local News News Top Stories

Festive faith and fellowship at NWF NAACP “One Voice, One Light” Christmas Cantata

Crime Local News Mugshots News Staff Report Top Stories

One arrested for alleged sexual battery

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

WCSO makes donation to the Arc

Announcements Community Local News News Sports Top Stories

CHS Athletics hosts 2025 Signing Day for senior athletes