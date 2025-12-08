Mon. Dec 8th, 2025
Festive faith and fellowship at NWF NAACP “One Voice, One Light” Christmas Cantata

By Ali Moreland Dec 8, 2025

On Saturday, December 6, the Northwest Florida branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NWF NAACP) held a Christmas Cantata with the theme “One Voice, One Light.” The community was invited to enjoy an afternoon of celebration featuring performances by Kevin and Friends, in exchange for a donation of non-perishable goods that will be distributed to local food pantries this holiday season. Performers, including (front row pictured left to right) Myron Washington, Kevin Edwards, DeEdra Pugh, and Sonia Daniels, accompanied by (pictured back row) Dr. Yvonne Matthews (vocals and keyboard), Eric Lampley (bass guitar), and Andrae Reed (percussion), are seen here singing together during their grand finale. Other special performances included a liturgical dance routine from Resurgence International Ministries and spoken word narration by Pastor Barbara Lee from All Things New Worship Center, Inc. With hopes to bring this event to the community again in the future, NWF NAACP branch president Louis “Jabo” Jackson said, “I’ve heard singing a lot of times in my life, but this brought out some spirit that came over me a little different than most days,” and reminded the community that we are stronger together.

By Ali Moreland

