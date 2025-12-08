Hellfighters, Fantastic Futures team up for fosters

On Saturday, December 6, the Chipley Hellfighters Motorcycle Club and Fantastic Futures, Inc. held their 3rd annual toy drive benefiting foster children in Washington, Holmes, and Calhoun counties. Even though the motorcycle ride portion was cancelled due to the cold, rainy weather, the Chipley Hellfighter’s Clubhouse provided a dry, warm atmosphere of Christmas giving. Fantastic Futures director Beth Gates (pictured left) partnered with Chipley Hellfighters and Vice President David Nelson (right) three years ago to better serve local foster families in need. “The thing is, until Hellfighters started doing this toy run, the kids up here in the Panhandle got very few toys,” shared Gates. Nelson added, “I just love the idea. It’s Christmas, and you see kids are taken out of a bad situation, and then they go to somewhere that the family’s not expecting to have Christmas for more people, so we help that situation.”

